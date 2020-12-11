Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed a total of 44 laps in the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Testing. For the first part of the 90 minutes Charles and Seb carried out tests aimed at 2021. In the second part of the session, the Monegasque ran the Hard tyre while Seb used the Medium compound. Leclerc did 25 laps, the best in 1’39”344, while Vettel did just 19, the quickest being a 1’39”670.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 17 (14 CET,) while tomorrow the final practice is at 14 (11 CET.) The grid deciding session will start at 17 (14 CET,) with the race getting underway on Sunday 13 December at 17.10 Abu Dhabi time (14.10 CET.)