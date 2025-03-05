Excitement is building for the “Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers' Presentation by UniCredit” in Milan

Tomorrow at 4pm CET, in Milan’s Piazza Castello, the Scuderia returns to the city for the first time in six years. There will also be a spectacular street demo with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of Formula 1 cars.

Maranello, 5 March 2025 – Milan is preparing to stage an unmissable event for all fans of Scuderia Ferrari HP. Tomorrow, Thursday 6 March, Piazza Castello will provide the backdrop to the “Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit” event, which will provide a unique opportunity to get up close with Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and the team prior to their departure for Melbourne, which hosts the opening round of the Formula 1 season, the Australian Grand Prix. The event is a collaboration between Scuderia Ferrari HP and its Premium Partner, UniCredit, with support from the municipality of Milan. It’s the first time the team has met its fans in the city since it held an event six years ago in the Piazza Duomo to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its foundation. There is going to be a real buzz about it with thousands of fans expected to be there to show their support ahead of the season.

A show on the streets and on stage. Adding to the excitement there will be a show run, with Leclerc and Hamilton at the wheel of two Formula 1 cars. They will fly around the Piazza Castello, down Viale Girolamo Gadio, Via Pietro Paleocapa and Via Marco Minghetti. Charles will be at the wheel of an SF90, just like the one he drove in 2019 to take his first two race wins, in Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, while Lewis will jump into the cockpit of an SF21, which the team ran in 2021. The duo, ably supported by the Ferrari F1 Clienti mechanics will put on a show, with full on acceleration, rapid pit stops and spectacular burnouts. The event will get underway on the main stage in the Piazza Castello, from 4pm with a DJ set. An hour later, the stage will be given over to Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO Ferrari, Andrea Orcel, UniCredit CEO, hosted by presenters from the event’s Media Partner, Sky Sport Italia, Carlo Vanzini and Vicky Piria. Then it will be time for the street demo, with commentary from Vanzini and Ivan Capelli who usually do this for the actual Formula 1 Grands Prix. Then, still following the Grand Prix theme, after the demo, Team Principal Fred Vasseur will chat with the presenters and the public, prior to another of the day’s highlights, the arrival on stage of Leclerc and Hamilton. The Scuderia drivers will answer questions from the fans, among them loyal members of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs, and share their thoughts on the eve of the new season. Also in the audience will be UniCredit guests and employees from the all countries in which the Pan European bank has a presence. Also on stage, a display of more Formula 1 cars: the one used at the London launch event back on 18 February and two historic Scuderia cars, the F2004 with which Michael Schumacher took his fifth world title with the Maranello squad and the 2006 248 F1, the last car the German driver raced for the team. In fact, this year is the 25th anniversary of Schumacher’s first world crown won with Ferrari.

Restricted access and live TV. Access to the piazza is free and will be open until its maximum capacity is reached. There will be giant screens in the surrounding streets showing all the action from the event. Those not in Milan can still experience every moment of the show, as it is being shown live on Sky Sport (in Italy), shortly after 5pm, as well as being streamed on NOW (only in Italy). Milan is ready to be decked out in Ferrari red for a day of spectacular action, emotion and passion for Formula 1 and its most enduring team.