Team Statement

Scuderia Ferrari fully supports the decision of Formula1 and the FIA to cancel the Imola GP. Even though it’s our home race and therefore even more important to us, the main priority at the moment has to be the safety of all those living and working in the affected areas.





"On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment."