Elkann meets the team: “We have to demonstrate our will to win”

The day before the team’s on-line presentation, which takes place at 14 CET, President and CEO John Elkann came to meet the team that will be in action on track in just two weeks time at the three-day pre-season test. Naturally, he was accompanied by Team Principal Mattia Binotto, drivers Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi, as well as engineers and mechanics who had just returned from Jerez where the Scuderia was taking part in the first test of the Pirelli 18 inch tyres.

Mattia stressed that this was a time for the team to come together and focus on what will be a long and challenging year. As for President Elkann, he stated that, “the most important thing this season will be to demonstrate our will to win, through our commitment and dedication. We will have to pay attention to every little detail: it all adds up.”