Free practice 3: Carlos tenth, Charles sixteenth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were tenth and 16th fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix. The session was of no real value because of a long interruption following a crash from Logan Sargeant.

10 laps. As expected, the track was wet for the start of the session, with air temperature at 18 degrees. Carlos went out on extreme wet tyres to assess the conditions before switching to Intermediates, while Charles opted for this last compound right from the start. Neither Ferrari driver was able to set a time because of Sargeant’s crash, which brought out the red flag. It took a long time for the track to open again, as the car caught fire, there was oil on the track and most importantly, because the barriers at turn 4 needed to be repaired. The session resumed with just two minutes left on the clock, which meant there was only time for one flying lap. Carlos did his in 1’22”589 and Charles lapped in 1’24”158, good enough for tenth and sixteenth places. The Spaniard did six laps, the Monegasque four.