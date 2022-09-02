Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos head the field

The two Scuderia Ferrari drivers topped the time sheet in the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Charles Leclerc fastest just four thousandths of a second faster than Carlos Sainz.

57 laps. Both drivers began the session on Medium tyres, Carlos posting a time of 1’13”412, which was just 25 thousandths quicker than Charles. Having switched to the Softs, Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’12”349 but Leclerc beat that time by a mere four thousandths. From then on, the duo focussed on running the car in race trim, with a heavier fuel load, Charles running Medium tyres and Carlos the Softs.

The session began 15 minutes late, as Formula 2 qualifying overran because of a red flag. There was also five minute interruption after Yuki Tsunoda went off the track in the closing minutes. When it restarted for just a few laps, the Scuderia drivers switched tyre compounds. Charles did 27 laps and Carlos did 30.