Sprint Qualifying: Lewis heads the field, Charles fourth

It’s time for Scuderia Ferrari HP to tackle the first Sprint Qualifying of the season at the Shanghai International Circuit. Qualifying rules state that Medium tyres must be used for SQ1 and SQ2, with the Softs called into play for SQ3. Air temperature is 24 degrees, the track is at 38.

SQ1. Medium tyres on the two SF-25s. Lewis laps in 1’32”229, Charles in 1’32”239. They pit and improve on the next run: Hamilton is fastest in 1’32”212, Leclerc is third in 1’32”518.

SQ2. New Mediums this time. Lewis sets a time of 1’32”125, Charles a 1”32”102. After a cool-down lap they go again improving to 1’31”384, fourth and 1’31”561, eighth, respectively.

SQ3. Soft tyres for the final part. Lewis puts together a perfect lap in 1’30”849 to take pole for tomorrow’s Sprint race. Charles stops the clocks in 1’31”057, fourth fastest to secure a spot on the second row. The Sprint race starts at 11 local (4 CET) tomorrow.



