Sprint recap: Lewis wins! Charles fifth

It’s time for the first Sprint race of the season, the 19th overall. The sun is beating down on the Shanghai International Circuit, the air temperature is 23 degrees, the track is at 34. Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position, with Charles Leclerc fourth on the grid.

Start. Lewis keeps the lead off the line, but Charles loses fourth place to George Russell at the end of the main straight.

Lap 10. Lewis controls the race ahead of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Lap 15. Now Hamilton has Piastri in his mirrors.

Finish. The order remains unchanged which means that, for both Scuderia Ferrari HP and Lewis Hamilton, it’s a maiden Sprint win. Charles finishes fifth.