Charles: “Determined to unlock the potential of the SF-25"

Charles Leclerc was all smiles on his arrival in the Shanghai International Circuit paddock, decked out in Puma’s special edition team kit for the Chinese Grand Prix. The Monegasque met with journalists in the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality, expressing confidence that the team could move on from the disappointing race in Australia. “I’m sure the car has a lot more potential,” he began. “As a team, we are determined to unlock the potential of the SF-25.”

A lot of work. “After Melbourne, the team spent a lot of time analysing everything, improving our understanding of the car and I think that right from here we can already make progress,” he added. “We’re probably not yet at the same level as McLaren, but I think we can be in line with the other front runners. We must aim to bring home as many points as possible from each race, something we failed to do in Melbourne. I am confident it will be a different scenario here in Shanghai.”