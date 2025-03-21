Free practice: Charles second, Lewis fourth

The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were second and fourth fastest respectively in the free practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix.

43 Charles and Lewis started the session on Medium tyres setting times of 1’34”034 and 1’34”289 respectively. Hamilton then improved to 1’33”224 and 1’33”171, while Leclerc’s progression went from 1’33”823, to 1’32”877. After pitting, but still on the same tyres, the Monegasque posted a 1’32”701 and Lewis did a 1’33”171. For the final part of the session, they both tried the Softs on their SF-25s, with Leclerc lapping in 1’32”103 and then 1’31”958, while Hamilton stopped the clocks in 1’32”195. The Ferrari pair completed 43 laps, 21 with Charles, 22 with Lewis. The cars are back on track at 15.30 for Sprint Qualifying prior to tomorrow’s Sprint race.