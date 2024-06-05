The battle continues in Montreal

THREE QUESTIONS TO...

BRYAN BOZZI, RACE ENGINEER CAR #16

1. How would you describe the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit? What sort of car do you need and what must a driver do to be quick in Montreal?

Montreal has long straights followed by combinations of medium-slow corners. To be competitive you need good straight-line speed, excellent deceleration in the braking zone and good traction for corner exits. As for the drivers, they need to have a lot of confidence when braking to be precise when turning into the corners and then be able to accelerate as quickly as possible on exit. Here, like all street circuits it’s important to do a lot of laps in free practice to gain confidence with running between the walls that can catch you out.

2. You have recently switched from the role of Performance Engineer to that of Race engineer. Can you explain the roles of Race Engineer, Performance Engineer and Driver Coach and how each crew interacts with its driver?

The Race Engineer is responsible for running the car he is given over the race weekend. That includes execution of the run plan for each free practice session and for fine tuning the car set-up. It’s the Race Engineer who speaks to the driver over the radio to pass on all information needed during the sessions. The Performance Engineer is responsible for optimising the various controls on the car, such as the balance on the brakes and the differential. By definition the role involves spending a lot of time analysing car balance and working to ensure the car behaves as expected from the simulations. The Driver Coach is focused on improving the driver’s actual performance. They analyse video and telemetry from all the cars in the field and suggest what lines the driver should take and any other ideas that might make them quicker. These guys, along with other engineers at the track and back in Maranello, try to optimise the car to extract the last few thousandths of a second of lap time which is often enough to make the difference in Formula 1 as it is now.

3. How did you find yourself working at Ferrari and what does it mean to you to represent the company in motorsport and specifically in Formula 1?

I am Italo-Danish by birth and I studied at the St George’s British International School in Rome, before studying Mechanical Engineering at Bath University. At the time I took part in a Formula Student programme aimed at giving various groups of students the opportunity to design and build a racing car. Then, universities from around the world raced against each other like real racing teams and it was while doing this that I realised I really liked racing and I tried to get a job as an intern at Ferrari, the team everyone wants to work for at some point or other. From then on, things went well and I’ve been part of Scuderia Ferrari HP for several years now. Representing this company and Italy at the highest level of motorsport is something I am very proud of, especially as I’ve been given the opportunity to work alongside a driver of the calibre of Charles.

Profile

Bryan Bozzi

Nationality: Italian

Born: 27/09/1989

City: Rome, Italy





CANADIAN GRAND PRIX: FACTS & FIGURES

3. The main ingredients of poutine, a typical Quebecois dish: fried potatoes, cheddar cheese curds and gravy, the latter made up of flour, chicken stock, water, salt and pepper. There are variants such as Italian poutine, which uses Bolognese sauce instead of the gravy.

5. The number of drivers who took their maiden Formula 1 win at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The first was Gilles himself in 1978 at the wheel of a Ferrari 312 T3. It was Thierry Boutsen’s turn in 1989 and then in 1995, Jean Alesi won on his 31st birthday with the Ferrari 412 T2. Montreal was the scene of the first of Lewis Hamilton’s 103 wins to date on a weekend also remembered for the horrific accident that befell Robert Kubica, who a year later in Canada secured his only Grand Prix win. The most recent first time winner here is Daniel Ricciardo who did it in 2014.

63. Degrees centigrade below zero recorded on 3 February 1947 in the little village of Snag in the Yukon. It is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Canada and is the same as the average temperature on the planet Mars.

1969. The year in which John Lennon and Yoko Ono held a “bed-in” in Suite 1472 of the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Montreal and, on 1st June, recorded the anti-war song Give Peace a Chance. Today, the room is known as the Lennon Suite and anyone booking a stay there can wear identical pyjamas to those worn by John and Yoko, have the same breakfast-in-bed and get a copy of the song’s lyrics when checking-out.

24000. The length in kilometres of the Trans Canada Trail, more generally known as the Great Trail. It’s a series of trails that cross the country and is the biggest network of trails in the world. It was established in 1992 and it is maintained through donations from individuals, companies, foundations and government bodies.