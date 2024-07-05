Free practice 1: Charles eighth, Carlos ninth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the British Grand Prix.

53 laps. Both drivers started off on Hard tyres on which Charles posted a 1’29”057 and Carlos lapped in 1’30”138, before the session was red flagged after Yuki Tsunoda got stuck in a gravel trap. They both improved after the restart, getting down to 1’28”616 and 1’28”659, before the Spaniard improved to 1’27”925. Leclerc switched to Medium tyres and posted a 1’27”903, but his team-mate failed to go quicker. Towards the end of the hour both drivers ran with a heavier fuel load, the Monegasque on Hards, the Spaniard on Mediums. Leclerc completed a total of 26 laps and Sainz 27.