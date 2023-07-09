Race recap: Charles ninth, Carlos tenth

Air temperature is 22 degrees with the track at 28. The 2023 British Grand Prix gets underway under cloudy skies but in dry conditions.

Start. Charles maintains fourth place, but George Russell makes the most of his Soft tyres to get ahead of Carlos, who is sixth.

Lap 17. At one third distance, Max Verstappen leads from Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Leclerc, Russell and Sainz,

Lap 19. Charles pits, fitting a new set of Hard tyres and rejoins 12th.

Lap 25. Leclerc passes Lance Stroll to go 11th.

Lap 26. It’s Carlos’ turn to pit for Hard tyres. He rejoins 12th, Charles is up to ninth.

Lap 29. Russell pits and comes out behind Charles, who is eighth. However, 3 laps later, the Englishman gets ahead of the Monegasque who drops back to ninth.

Lap 33. Kevin Magnussen stops on track. It triggers the Virtual Safety Car. Charles pits to go back to new Mediums. The order has changed with Carlos seventh and Charles 10th.

Lap 44. Sergio Perez passes Carlos. On Hard tyres the Spaniard is struggling to defend and is also passed by Alex Albon and Leclerc. The Ferrari duo are ninth and tenth with Pierre Gasly chasing Sainz.

Finish. The order remains the same. Charles is ninth, Carlos tenth in a lacklustre race for the Scuderia.