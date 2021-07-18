Charles second, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc produced a stellar performance in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Monegasque took the lead on the opening lap following the collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and kept it until there were just three laps to go, when he could no longer hold off Hamilton, the Englishman having great pace on the Hard tyre.

Slow pit stop. Carlos had a more difficult afternoon. The Spaniard immediately went from tenth to eighth at the start and had the pace to keep ahead of the McLarens. Unfortunately, a slow pit stop put him back out on track behind Daniel Ricciardo, whose car had a very high top speed. Carlos therefore had to settle for sixth place, which is not a fair reflection of his and the car’s potential today.