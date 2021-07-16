Free practice 1: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and sixth respectively in this Friday’s only free practice session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Monegasque and the Spaniard both tried all the Pirelli compounds available here, prior to qualifying which takes place at 18 local (19 CET) this evening to decide grid positions for tomorrow’s Sprint Qualifying.

Busy programme. Charles did 26 laps and Carlos 25, doing a lot of laps on a high fuel load, before trying qualifying simulation runs in the final part of the session. Leclerc’s best lap was a 1’27”828, while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’27”923.