Free practice 1: Charles sixth, Carlos ninth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were sixth and ninth fastest in the first free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

49 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’45”324 and 1’45”549 respectively. They switched to Softs and went faster: Charles getting down to 1’44”306 and Carlos to 1’44”574. For the final 15 minutes of the session, they both went out again on worn tyres – Medium for Leclerc and Soft for Sainz, running with a heavy fuel load. Charles completed 25 laps and Carlos did 24.