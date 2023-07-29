Traffic trouble

Scuderia Ferrari finished fourth and fifth in the Belgian Sprint Race courtesy of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The result was not as good as expected, mainly down to traffic in the pit lane when all the drivers made their stops.

Delayed start. Five minutes before the start the rain really came down heavily and so the start was delayed by 30 minutes, with all the cars having to fit extreme wet tyres. From third and fourth places, Carlos and Charles along with the rest of the pack left the grid behind the Safety Car which led the field round for five laps to clear away some of the standing water thus improving visibility. Once the rolling start was given, Carlos came straight into the pits as did Oscar Piastri ahead of him and a further eight cars. The Spaniard’s stop went to plan, but then he had to wait for a gap to appear in the queue of cars coming in to the pits, which cost him three places, putting him behind Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. Charles came in next time round and he too lost time in pit lane traffic, eventually rejoining behind his team-mate. This left Sainz and Leclerc with just six laps to try and move up the order and they managed to get ahead of Perez and then benefited from Hamilton’s five second penalty, for causing a collision with Perez, who then had to retire with car damage. Charles and Carlos crossed the line right behind Pierre Gasly and Hamilton, to be classified fourth and fifth.

Race day tomorrow. Now the team is focussed on tomorrow’s Grand Prix when the drivers and teams face 44 laps and plenty of unknowns. The rain has meant that during the only free practice session on Friday, no one has been able to evaluate race pace on dry tyres, while the forecast for tomorrow is still unclear, even if there is less chance of rain. For the 20th time in his career, Charles starts from pole position with Carlos fourth on the grid.









