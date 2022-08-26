Free practice 1: Carlos and Charles head the field

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers topped the time sheet in the opening free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

33 laps. Both drivers got their first taste of the track running Intermediate tyres as the surface was still damp following morning rain. They then came in for Hards, setting times of 1’49”017 and 1’49”098. At the halfway point, the two F1-75s switched to the Soft tyres, Sainz posting a 1’46”538 and Leclerc stopping the clocks in 1’46”607. In the closing stages Leclerc switched to Medium tyres, but was unable to make proper use of them as it began to rain on part of the track and he had to return to the garage. Carlos completed a total of 16 laps and Charles did 17.