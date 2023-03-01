All set for the busiest season

And they’re off! The 74th Formula 1 World Championship season gets underway in Bahrain, the longest ever with 23 races on four continents. The 5.412 kilometre-long Sakhir track is a very familiar one for the drivers as it was used twice in the same season in 2020, while it has also seen hundreds of laps completed during pre-season testing.

The track. Drivers will complete 57 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, covering a distance of 308.238 km. Its key features are long straights and very heavy braking points, especially at turns 1 and 14. There are three DRS zones, where the moveable rear wing can be used: on the start-finish straight and after turns 3 and 10. As always, qualifying and the race will start after sunset at 18 (16 CET) run under floodlights. As the sun goes down, so too does the track temperature and therefore the cars pick up pace.

Sweet memories. Last year, when the new generation of ground effect cars raced for the first time, the Scuderia secured a one-two finish, Charles Leclerc leading team-mate Carlos Sainz past the chequered flag.



Three questions to...

FRÉDÉRIC VASSEUR, TEAM PRINCIPAL

1. The start of a new season is always a very special moment. What is the mood in the team?

"I’ve had this feeling quite often in my career, but I have to admit, this time it’s extra special. I can feel the passion not only from every single employee in Maranello, but also from the tifosi - and it only took me a couple of months to get infected by this passion and excitement. We can’t wait to get the season started".

2. What are your expectations for this race, taking into account last week’s pre-season test?

"Testing was good and the three days last week showed that the car is matching our expectations and now we need to continue fine-tuning in order to get the most out of it. One thing is clear: this will be the Championship with the most races ever, so no matter what the result, the title won’t be won or lost in Bahrain".

3. What can we expect this weekend in Sakhir from a technical point of view?

"We know the track pretty well, but the changing air and track temperatures, as well as changing wind conditions, plus the new Pirelli tyres will make it very tricky to get the set-up of the car right, but both Carlos and Charles collected a lot of data during the three test days, so we should be well prepared for a good weekend".

Frédéric Vasseur

Nationality: France

Born on 28/5/1968

in Draveil (France)



Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1052

Seasons in F1 74

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 242 (23%)

Pole positions 242 (23%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.62%)

Total podiums 798 (25.28%)

Ferrari Stats Bahrain Grand Prix

GP contested 18

Debut 2004 (M. Schumacher 1st; R. Barrichello 2nd)

Wins 7 (38,89%)

Pole positions 6 (33,33%)

Fastest laps 6 (33.33%)

Total podiums 16 (29.63%)