Bahrain Grand Prix: Charles sixth, Carlos eighth

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow came away from the opening round of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, with a sixth place courtesy of Charles Leclerc and an eighth with Carlos Sainz.





Head to head. Charles got a great start, moving up to third place, while Carlos dropped back two places. They then went head to head with the McLarens. In the first stint, Charles had to give best to Lando Norris and spent most of the race in his wake, until the closing stages, when Sergio Perez, who had started from pit lane, got in between the two of them.





Carlos. Sainz fought his way up the order, duelling with Daniel Ricciardo for seventh in the closing stages. Under the chequered flag, Leclerc finished ahead of Ricciardo and Carlos. The next round, the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna takes place at Imola on 18 April.