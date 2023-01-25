Back to work for Sainz: the Spaniard completes 119 laps in the SF21

Just two days short of the second anniversary of his debut at the wheel of a Ferrari, Carlos Sainz was on track for the second day of the “wake-up” test run by the Scuderia at Fiorano. He reacquainted himself with his first Maranello F1 car, the SF21, which he was particularly keen on, heading out on to a wet track with rain tyres at 10.08.

119 laps. Carlos covered 26 laps in the morning, when once again conditions were far from ideal because of the cold and damp. As the day began to dry out, he tried slicks but was soon back on the Wets because of a lack of grip, It rained again in the afternoon at Fiorano, so the team decided not to take any unnecessary risks, sending Carlos out on Wets once again. He was eventually able to run slicks, doing 93 laps making a total of 119 for the day, equivalent to 354 kilometres. Once again today, Ferrari Driver Academy students Maya Weug and Arthur Leclerc were observing from the garage.

Charles for the final day. Tomorrow is the last day of this Scuderia Ferrari test and Charles Leclerc will be at the wheel of the SF21.