Free practice 1: Carlos fifth, Charles ninth and in the barriers

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fifth and ninth fastest respectively come the end of the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

32 laps. Charles and Carlos started out on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’46”608 (the best time on this compound) and 1’47”748 respectively. However, Leclerc’s session ended after 30 minutes when he crashed his number 16 SF-24 into the barriers at turn 15 which brought out the red flags. A few moments later there was another red flag, when Franco Colapinto went off at turn 4. At the restart, with 10 minutes remaining, Sainz went out on Soft tyres, setting his best time of 1’46”173, completing a total of 21 laps, while Leclerc did 11.