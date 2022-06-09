BIO

Patrizio Evangelisti is an Italian illustrator and comic artist. Born in Viterbo (Italy) in 1969, he graduates from the Academy Of Fine Arts in Rome. He creates, along with Marco Bianchini, the character White Termite; the first three volumes are published both in Italy and France by Pavesio Editore.

He works with Lo Scarabeo Publishing, illustrating two tarot decks and a board game and he collaborates with Sergio Bonelli Editore, providing the art for a short story published on Dylan Dog Color Fest #3, written by Claudio Chiaverotti.

In 2019 he publishes the fourth volume dedicated to White Termite, with Delcourt.