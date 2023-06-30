Free practice: Carlos second, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third fastest respectively, in the one and only practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Spielberg circuit.

65 laps. Both drivers started off on Hard tyres with Sainz doing 14 laps and Leclerc 15. The Monegasque set a time of 1’07”593, while the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’07”665. They then went out again on the same tyres and while Carlos didn’t improve, Charles got down to 1’07”584. For the last ten minutes, the two SF-23s were fitted with Softs and Carlos and Charles set their best times in 1’05”983 and 1’06”012.