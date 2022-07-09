Sprint recap: Charles and Carlos finish where they started

Clear skies, dry track, temperature: air 23°, track 38°

Start. Fernando Alonso is left on the grid on the formation lap, then Guanyu Zhou’s engine stalls as he tries to get to the grid. Therefore there is one more formation lap and the procedure resumes. At the start, Charles tries to pass Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman closes the door, which lets Carlos slip by into second. Then Charles retakes the position at turn 5 and as they cross the line for the first time, Verstappen leads from Leclerc and Sainz.

Lap 5. Charles and Carlos swap places again, but the Monegasque keeps second place ahead of his team-mate.

Lap 18. With five laps remaining, Verstappen leads Leclerc by 2.7 seconds and Sainz by 5.8.

Flag. The order remains unchanged. Verstappen wins from Charles and Carlos. With Sergio Perez finishing fifth, Ferrari makes up one place on Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings.