Free practice 2: Carlos and Charles top the timesheet

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped the time sheet in their F1-75s come the end of this morning’s second and final free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg.

81 laps. Both cars went out on track sporting the original Prancing Horse emblem design, first used by Enzo Ferrari on this date, 9 July, back in 1932 at Spa-Francorchamps. Carlos and Charles began the session on medium tyres setting times of 1’09”150 and 1’09”571 respectively. They then pitted for Softs, with Sainz doing a 1’08”610 and Carlos a 1’08”660. Overall, the Spaniard did 39 laps and the Monegasque 42. The Sprint race starts today at 16.30 local time.