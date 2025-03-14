Free practice 2: Charles first, Lewis fifth

The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers set the first and fifth fastest times in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.

63 laps. As they had done in the morning, Charles and Lewis started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’18”434 and 1’18”546, improving to 1’17”692 and 1’18”027. After pitting for a few adjustments, Hamilton posted a 1’17”409 and shortly after, Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1’16”794, followed a lap later by Lewis getting down to 1’17”194. Then it was time to fit Softs to do a qualifying simulation: Hamilton managed a 1’16”859, with Leclerc setting the fastest time of the day in 1’16”439. For the final 20 minutes, both drivers ran with a heavy fuel load to run in race trim. Charles completed 32 laps, Lewis did 31.