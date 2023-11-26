Race recap: Charles second, Carlos 18th

It’s time for the final act of the season at Yas Marina. Air temperatures is 27 degrees, the track is at 33.

Start. Charles is on Medium tyres and stays second, even though he has a couple of tries at passing Max Verstappen. Carlos is on Hard tyres and moves up from 16th to 14th.

Lap 2. Sainz passes Nico Hulkenberg for 12th.

Lap 17. Charles pits for Hard tyres, rejoining fifth behind Verstappen, while Carlos is third.

Lap 23. All those who started on Medium tyres have pitted to switch to Hards. Charles is second, Carlos fifth.

Lap 24. Carlos pits for a new set of Hards and rejoins 16th.

Lap 27. Sainz passes Hulkenberg for 15th.

Lap 28. Carlos passes Valtteri Bottas for 14th.

Lap 34. Charles pits for a new set of Hard tyres and rejoins sixth ahead of Russell.

Lap 38. Charles passes Yuki Tsunoda for third.

Lap 43. Sergio Perez makes his second stop. Charles is second.

Finish. Carlos pits for Soft tyres, but then retires, although he is still classified 18th. Charles lets Perez pass him for second place, hoping to help the Mexican build up a 5 second gap over Russell. The Monegasque is second, but Ferrari ends the Constructors’ championship in third place.