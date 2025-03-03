A day not to be missed with Scuderia Ferrari HP and UniCredit in Milan

Next Thursday 6th March, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be in Milan for the “Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit” event, six years on from the previous time the team met a crowd of its fans in the city

The scene is set for a memorable day in Milan on Thursday 6th March, as Scuderia Ferrari HP will meet its fans before setting off for the Australian Grand Prix, the first round of the Formula 1 season on Sunday 16th March. Back in 2019, a huge crowd turned out in the Piazza del Duomo square to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia’s foundation and this time, the “Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit” event is organised with team partner UniCredit, ably assisted by the municipality of Milan. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be on stage at the Piazza Castello to meet the fans along with Team Principal, Fred Vasseur.

On stage. Fans will be admitted to the location from early afternoon with the entertainment starting at 4pm with a DJ set. Two historic Formula 1 cars will be on stage when, as from 5pm, the presentation will get underway with the arrival of Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna and UniCredit CEO, Andrea Orcel, who will chat with Carlo Vanzini, Vicky Piria and Ivan Capelli of Sky Sport, the Event Media Partner which will broadcast the show live. Next up to talk to the presenters and greet the fans will be Team Principal Fred Vasseur, before Charles and Lewis will take to the stage to answer questions from the fans, including their loyal supporters in the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs, as well as guests and UniCredit employees from all the countries where the pan-European bank is present.

Limited numbers. The event in Milan will be a brilliant way to see the drivers and Team Principal up close, a perfect opportunity to show the team all your support and wish them the very best of luck before the season kicks off. Understandably, crowd numbers are limited for safety reasons. Access to the square will be open until the maximum permitted number at each gate is reached. Those who have not been able to get in can watch all the action on giant screens in the streets around the square, while Sky Italia and NOW (in Italy) will be broadcasting live from Milan from shortly before 5pm.