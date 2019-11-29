The second free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended with Charles Leclerc third fastest and his Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow team-mate, Sebastian Vettel fourth. This session is always the most representative at this track, as it takes place at the same time as tomorrow’s qualifying 17 (14 CET) and Sunday’s race 17h10 (14h10 CET) whereas the third free practice starts at 14 local time (11 CET) in much warmer conditions.

57 laps. Charles completed a total of 29 laps, one more than Sebastian, working in both race and qualifying trim. The Monegasque’s best time was a 1’36”642, just a whisker quicker than his team-mate who stopped the clocks in 1’36”691. Overall, the SF90s completed 57 laps.