Antonio Giovinazzi was born on 14 December 1993 in Martina Franca, in Taranto, Italy.

He started karting in 2006, winning the European and Italian National 60cc titles. At the age of 18, he switched to single-seaters, competing in a few Formula Abarth races and taking the Formula Pilota China championship with six wins for the Eurasia Motorsport team.

In 2013, he competed in both the European Formula 3 championship and the Zandvoort F3 Masters with Double R Racing. The following year he joined the English Carlin team in the same category, taking two wins and sixth place in the championship. In 2015, he was runner-up in the European Formula 3 series with six wins, also taking part in the Russian round of the DTM, at the wheel of a Phoenix Racing Audi RS5. Over the winter, he also made his debut in endurance racing at the wheel of an LMP2 prototype in the Asian Le Mans Series, while the following year he took part in some FIA World Endurance Championship rounds.

He made his GP2 debut in 2016 with Prema Powerteam, his first win coming at the European Grand Prix. He won a further four times on his way to second in the championship, the standout victory coming at Monza where he started from the back of the grid.

In 2017, he worked as the third driver for Scuderia Ferrari and also made his Formula 1 debut, twice standing in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein, at the wheel of a Sauber-Ferrari.

In 2018, he came fifth in the Le Mans 24 Hours at the wheel of an AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE and drove in six Formula 1 Friday free practice sessions, as well as continuing in his role as third driver for Scuderia Ferrari.

In 2019, while maintaining his role within the Italian team, he became a race driver for Alfa Romeo Racing, alongside Finland’s Kimi Räikkönen. He scored 14 points in his first season, with a fifth place in Brazil being his best result. Then in 2020, he finished ninth in Austria and took two tenth places in the Eifel and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix.