Three Ferrari youngsters on track at Sakhir for Formula 2 and Formula 3

Maranello 10 April 2025

It’s time for Dino Beganovic, Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen to get behind the wheel for the second round of the season.

The top junior categories, Formula 2 and Formula 3 are back in action in Bahrain, following the opening round of their seasons at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit. A fortnight ago, the teams were all at this same track for a three-day test, putting in some valuable work for the rest of the season, as well as being able to prepare for this specific round.

Formula 2. There was no real hierarchy established in Australia, especially as Sunday morning’s Feature Race had to be cancelled because of heavy rain. Dino Beganovic drove in the last two rounds of this series last year, but this is really his rookie season and he left Australia somewhat disappointed, eager to get back on track in Bahrain. “After qualifying seventh, I had a real chance of scoring points, but it’s a long season,” commented Dino. “We worked well during the last test and now the aim is to be a front runner over this race weekend.”

Formula 3, Rafa leads. The Formula 3 championship is also eagerly awaited, after it did manage to run both its races in Melbourne. Rafael Camara was a dominant winner of the Feature Race, having started from pole position. The Brazilian’s good form continued during the test at Sakhir, but Camara is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. “So far, it all looks positive, but there’s a very long season ahead and we must work to stay competitive at every track and in all conditions. We’re a solid team and I think we have all we need to do well which makes me feel confident.”

Tuukka looking to do better. This will be a very important weekend for Tuukka Taponen. The Finn had a difficult debut in Melbourne and, during the test, he and the team worked hard to resolve the problems encountered at the first round. “Having three days of testing was very useful as the work with my engineers gave us an understanding of some of the problems and I think things should go better than in Melbourne,” he said. “However, we will have to see how things go over the race weekend, which will be an important moment for my season.”

Programme.

Friday.

10.55 local (9.55 CEST) F3 free practice

12.05 (11.05 CEST) F2 free practice

16 (15 CEST) F3 qualifying

16.55 (15.55 CEST) F2 qualifying

Saturday

13.15 (12.15 CEST) F3 Sprint Race

17.15 (16.15 CEST) F2 Sprint Race

Sunday

12.55 (11.55 CEST) F3 Feature Race

14.25 (13.25 CEST) F2 Feature Race