Three FDA drivers in the FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race in Baku

This Sunday at 5pm CET, the fourth FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race takes place in Azerbaijan, run on the Baku street circuit layout. Three Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students will be lining up on the grid.

Usual suspects. The same drivers as usual will be taking part: Arthur Leclerc flies the flag for Prema Racing and Callum Ilott will be in the Uni-Virtuosi Racing car.

New names. Alongside them will be Enzo Fittipaldi, who will also be racing later in the Virtual Azerbaijan GP running the Formula 1 cars on the simulator in the colours of FDA Hublot Esports team. This will be the Brazilian’s second appearance in the FIA Formula 2 Virtual Race, having made his debut a fortnight ago in Monaco. Enzo will be driving for the team with which he is due to contest this year’s FIA Formula 3 championship, BWT HWA Racelab.

Programme. The race will be shown live on the Formula 1 YouTube channel starting at 5pm.