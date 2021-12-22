Rafael Camara to race with Prema in Italian Formula 4 championship

Rafael Camara, the latest entrant to the Ferrari Driver Academy is all set to make his single-seater debut. He will do so in the beginner’s category par excellence, Formula 4, racing in the Italian series with the most successful team of the past few years, Prema. Therefore everything is set for the Brazilian, born in 2005, to learn a lot and do well in his first year.

A solid year. Camara began racing karts at the age of 10, moving from South America to Europe and immediately shining in the 60 Mini class. He made steady progress over the following years, first in the OKJ class and then in OK. Last year, the Brazilian was a winner in the WSK Super Master Series and the WSK Champions Cup, earning himself a place at the FDA Scouting World Finals, his name put forward by FDA partner, Escuderia Telmex. Rafael was outstanding at the final camp and thus joined the Ferrari Driver Academy along with Oliver Bearman.

Keen. Camara, who will also take part in some races in other Formula 4 series alongside his Italian programme, has said he is keen to get going: “I am very happy to be making my debut with Prema, as the team’s race record speaks for itself. I can't wait to be in their colours and to display the Ferrari Driver Academy logo on my helmet, race suit and car. I’d like to thank everyone for this opportunity and I can’t wait for 2022 to be here, so I can put my helmet on and get in the cockpit.”