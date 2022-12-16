Rafael Camara moves up to Formula Regional with Prema

For the 2023 season, Rafael Camara is moving up to compete in the European Formula Regional Championship. The Brazilian joined the Ferrari Driver Academy following an impressive performance in the 2021 Scouting World Finals. This year, he claimed nine wins, one second place and two thirds in the three Formula 4 championships in which he competed, finishing as runner-up in the UAE and third in both the Italian and German series, proving that he is more than ready to step up a category.

A big difference. Rafael will now have to get to grips with a very different type of race car, heavier and with more power than the 180 horsepower he was used to in 2022, given that he will now have 270 to work with. He has already driven the new car in various test sessions and is currently preparing for next season when he will find himself up against several drivers he raced against this past season, starting with his team-mate Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

Enthusiastic. Naturally, Rafael is very happy about this next step. "I am very pleased to continue my journey with Prema in the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship,” commented the Brazilian. “Although I will be competing in a new category, being able to continue my path with one of the most well established teams in the junior categories is extremely valuable. We know each other pretty well after one year and many races together, which gives us a solid starting point to achieve success. I have already started working on my physical preparation and I’ve been able to test the car in the past few months, so I’m excited for the 2023 season to start. I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy, Prema, and of course my sponsors who have all been instrumental in making this project come to life”. Rafael, it’s down to you now!