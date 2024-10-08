Rafael Camara in Formula 3 with Trident in 2025

Maranello 08 October 2024

Rafael Camara, the newly crowned European Formula Regional champion takes the next natural step up in 2025, racing in the international Formula 3 championship. He will do so with Trident, a top team in the junior categories, based in Ossona, Milan. The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student is clearly ready to move up, having dominated the European FRECA series, with six wins, a further four podium finishes, seven pole positions and six fastest race laps.

Debut today. Rafael makes his official debut with the team today at the Jerez de la Frontera group test. His goal for next season is to always be a front runner in the series.

Pleased. “I am very happy to join forces with Trident,” commented Camara. “I think it’s a fantastic team and it’s great to be part of it. I can’t wait to start working with them to see what we can achieve together. Of course, expectations are high: next year the aim is to be a front runner, which won’t be easy and will involve a lot of work, because not only will I have to get to grips with a new car, but also a new team, so everything will be new for me. The first target is to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, to work well with the team and always to do my best.”