Noah Baglin joins the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy

Maranello 27 March 2025

There’s a new addition to the list of drivers in the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. Joining the five existing students is the Briton, Noah Baglin, who thus becomes the 25th youngster to be enrolled in the Maranello programme established in 2009, to bring on talented young racers.

Started aged 6. Baglin, born on 21 March 2012, began racing karts at the age of six. In 2019, his first season, he won the MSA Le Conti Cup and was runner up in the British Bambino class and in the Time Trials category. In 2022, he won the British Open ‘O Plate’ and also finished on the podium in the IAME World Finals at Le Mans. In 2023, Noah switched to racing in Italy, winning the ACI & Trofeo Delle Industrie championship, also finishing on the podium in the SKUSA Supernats in Las Vegas. In 2024, he joined the Kart Republic team, winning the WSK OKJ Final Cup, as well as being the highest placed rookie in the European OKJ FIA championship becoming number 1 in the FIA Karting Ranking. In 2025, Baglin will continue to focus on kart racing.