Maya and Laura with Iron Dames in 2022

Maya Weug and Laura Camps Torras, the two young women who joined Maranello’s Ferrari Driver Academy through Girls on Track-Rising Stars, the programme fully backed by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, will be standard bearers for the Iron Dames team in 2022 in their respective on-track activities.

Maya. Weug will continue her apprenticeship in Formula 4, driving the Iron Lynx/Iron Dames Tatuus. As she did last year, the 17 year old Dutch girl will take part in the entire Italian series and a few rounds of the German ADAC one. In 2021, the first girl to join the Ferrari Driver Academy came close to scoring points on several occasions, finishing eleventh in Vallelunga and twelfth in Misano, also finishing seventh in the Rookies Cup for drivers new to the category. In the ADAC series she finished an impressive ninth in Spielberg.

Laura. Camps Torras, also 17 years old, joined the Academy in January and will get her first taste of Formula 4 this year, although in her case this will consist of taking part in various test sessions, rather than actual races. The aim is to allow her to get to grips with a single-seater. The Spaniard will also be racing in karts, driving for Tony Kart in the WSK Super Master Series in KZ, as well as other races in this category. Also racing in karts will be the winner of the FIA junior programme, Portugal’s Maria Germano Neto, who will compete in the OK Junior class with support from the Ferrari Driver Academy.

F4 underway in May. The Italian Formula 4 championship, which will also feature two other FDA drivers, Brazil’s Rafael Camara and Australia’s James Wharton, gets underway on 7-8 May at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.