Laura Camps Torras becomes the second girl to join the Ferrari Driver Academy. The Spanish youngster, born on 28 March 2005 is the winner of the second edition of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars initiative set up by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, in conjunction with the FDA, aimed at promoting motorsport for women and supporting promising youngsters between the ages of 12 and 16 in their desire to become professional racing drivers.

Candidates. After a selection process involving national motoring bodies from four continents, four finalists were chosen – the aforementioned Camps Torras, her fellow countrywoman Clarissa Dervic (15 years old), the 15-year-old Russian, Victoria Blokhina and 16-year-old Brazilian Julia Ayoub. They underwent a full immersion in the world of the Maranello Academy and were evaluated not just for their speed at the wheel, but also their potential, which is the key aspect the FDA experts were looking for, given their young age.



Benchmark. Laura has inherited her interest in motorsport from her father, both of them inspired by Michael Schumacher and she first tried karting at the age of ten. She readily admits it was not a case of love at first sight with motorsport, but an interest that gradually grew to the point where she decided it was what she wanted to do in life. Apart from her interest in Formula 1, her benchmarks include other girls involved in racing, such as last year’s winner of this competition, Maya Weug and fellow Spaniards Marta and Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti. Camps Torras says of herself that she is very determined and knows how to take on board what she is told and immediately put it into practice. She also maintains that she has a sunny disposition and a good sense of humour, which is useful for keeping a sense of perspective when things get difficult.



Announcement. Laura learned she had won the final phase of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme during the last part of the test, when all four finalists were remotely linked up along with Michele Mouton, the President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, Marco Matassa, the Head of the Ferrari Driver Academy and Deborah Mayer, the person behind the Iron Dames project. The announcement went out on the Ferrari Driver Academy’s and the FIA Women in Motorsport’s social channels. Laura will therefore return to Maranello in January to start the academy’s 2022 academic year.



Junior section. Alongside the announcement came important news about the Junior category of Girls on Track – Rising Stars, for those born between 2007 and 2010. In the running were 11–year-olds, Chiara Bättig from Switzerland and from Portugal Maria Germano Neto, and two 13-year-olds, from Mexico Ivanna Richards and from Sweden Milla Sjöstrand. Last November they tackled physical and theoretical tests over a few days in Maranello, as well as at the headquarters of FDA scouting partner Tony Kart and at the Franciacorta Karting Track, in Lombardy. Maria was particularly impressive and she will race for a season with Tony Kart in the OK Junior category, with support from the FDA.



Next selection. Following on from this second edition of the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars programme, applications for the third one will soon be open on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission portal.







"The FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars Programme, created by our Women in Motorsport Commission under the strong leadership of its President Michèle Mouton, is a success again this year. I would like to congratulate all the finalists who have demonstrated their talent, in particular the winners, Maria Germano Neto in Junior and Laura Camps Torras in Senior. They will take another important step in their young careers in the challenging environment of the Ferrari Driver Academy.



Thanks to partners and sponsors for their commitment and their shared vision for a more diverse and inclusive motor sport that provides opportunities for everyone."

Jean Todt

President of the FIA





"We are very pleased to welcome Laura to the Ferrari Driver Academy. She thus joins Maya Weug in strengthening the female presence in our Academy, confirming that Scuderia Ferrari shares the FIA’s vision of making motorsport available to everyone, without any distinction.



The programme is a milestone in this FIA initiative, which we wholeheartedly support and I think it is one of the most significant legacies that Jean Todt leaves to motorsport at the end of his third and final term as President of the FIA."

Mattia Binotto

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal & Managing Director





"What impressed us most about Laura was the speed at which she learned and her ability to put those lessons into practice, so that she progressed rapidly over her days spent in Fiorano. Laura started the camp quietly and ended it at the highest level. It was her ability to learn quickly, combined with the fact she had never driven a Formula 4 car before the test with the Winfield School at Le Castellet that gave her the edge over the others.



We believe that at the FDA, she will make progress as a driver. We are already discussing a possible programme with her for next season and an announcement will be made shortly."

Marco Matassa

Head of Ferrari Driver Academy





"What an unforgettable day, it’s a dream come true! Maya is one of my benchmarks and it’s incredible to think that next year we will be classmates. Winning the final stage of the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars has made me realise that I did the right thing pursuing my goal over the past years.

I will give my all from day one to prove my worth to the Ferrari Driver Academy I can't wait to start working with them to learn as much as I can and prepare as well as possible for a future in single-seaters. At such an important time, I’d like to thank my family, especially my father for encouraging me in this direction."

Laura Camps Torras

FDA driver