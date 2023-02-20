With two podium finishes at Yas Marina, the Brazilian FDA driver secured third place in the Middle East series.

Rafael Camara has finished third in the Formula Regional Middle East championship, after taking two third places in the fifth and final round at Yas Marina, ending on 131 points. It is a positive result for Rafael, who was driving a Formula Regional single-seater for the first time and ended up with six podium finishes from the 15 races on the calendar.

Race-1. Camara lined up fourth on the grid for the first race, run at night under floodlights at Yas Marina, dropping to fifth on the opening lap before fighting in the leading group. The race was run at a fast pace until the Safety Car came out in the closing stages following an accident, by which time Camara had fought his way up to third, to pick up a good number of points.

Race-2. This time, Rafael started from eighth and he was in that position at the end of a very animated opening lap. There were several changes of position from then on, but a coming- together while fighting with Sami Meguetounif ended in a 10 second time penalty for Camara. The Brazilian pushed on, overtaking Bohra and Tsolov, to take the chequered flag in sixth place, but he was classified 12 th because of the penalty.

Race-3. In the third race, which brought the championship to a close, Camara started from third. After three laps, the Safety Car came out and then the race had to be red flagged, because of damage to the barriers at turn 14. Once it had been repaired, the race resumed with a rolling start, but there were no changes of position among the leaders, and the race ended, with Rafael taking his third podium finish of the season, enough to claim third place in the championship.