This weekend the Hungaroring hosts the sixth of ten rounds on the 2022 Formula Regional calendar. Dino hopes to keep his championship lead on his first visit to the Hungarian circuit.

With five rounds completed, the European Formula Regional season is on the home stretch, with the Hungaroring kicking off a busy second half. The Ferrari Driver Academy’s Dino Beganovic has performed very well so far and thanks to three wins, four second places and a third, he has led the championship right from the start. He has 174 points, a good basis on which to build in a series that still has a long way to go and where he will meet very strong opposition.

First time. This will be Dino’s first time tackling the 4.381 kilometres of the Hungaroring, so the Swede will be keen to make the most of the two free practice sessions on Friday to get to grips with it. “I’m curious to see what this track is like,” he commented. “I’ve tried it on the simulator to get an idea of the layout, working with my engineer. It will be one more variable, but in the first part of the season, we were competitive on all types of track, including Monaco, which in terms of set-up, is the closest thing to the Hungaroring. I think it will be fun and I can’t wait to get out on track.”

Clear goals. “We are pleased with the progress Dino has made in the first part of the season,” said the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “Now the aim is to continue at this pace for the second part of the championship. Driving standards are very high and we cannot drop our guard. At the previous round in Zandvoort, tyre management did not sit that well with Beganovic’s driving style and this somewhat affected his performance in the two Dutch races. We have focussed on this aspect while preparing for Hungary and it will be interesting to see what our work produces on track. It’s going to be a long and demanding second half of the season, but we are confident we can do well and we will work to leave nothing to chance.”

Programme. After free practice, things get more serious on Saturday with qualifying at 09.00 to set the grid for Race 1, which gets underway at 13.55. Then the same format on Sunday features qualifying at 9.55 and Race 2 at 16.40.