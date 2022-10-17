A tough weekend in Barcelona ended with a tenth place in Race 2 for the FDA driver. Next weekend it’s the final round at Mugello.

The penultimate round of the European Formula Regional championship held at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit did not go too well for Dino Beganovic. His points haul was less than expected mainly due to some bad luck in the two qualifying sessions. The Ferrari Driver Academy driver had to start from the fifth row of the grid, thus having to fight in the midfield. He just missed out on points in the first race, finishing 11th, before crossing the line in tenth place in Race 2. “It was not the weekend we were hoping for,” commented Dino. “We paid a high price for just a few thousandths of a second, which made a big difference in the end, showing just how competitive is this championship. In the end I scored one point in a difficult weekend, but even that could be important in these closing stages.”

Standings. Going into the final round of 2022, next weekend at Mugello, Beganovic, on 255, still has a comfortable 38 point lead over second placed Gabriele Mini. The points picked up by Dino and his teammates were enough for Prema team to pick up the Teams’ title for 2022.

Race-1. 35 cars lined up on the grid for the first race of the weekend. Starting from tenth, Beganovic was caught up in the first lap chaos, crossing the line in 13th place. There were few changes of position, but Dino pulled off a few passing moves to finish 11th, missing out on the top ten by just seven tenths of a second.

Race-2. Having qualified just 54 thousandths off the fastest time, Beganovic found himself fifth in his qualifying group and thus had to start from tenth on the grid. The Safety Car came out after one lap, staying out for three laps while a car was removed from the side of the track. Immediately after the restart, Dino was passed by Lorenzo Fluxa while fighting with Victor Bernie. The Safety Car was required again, the race finishing behind it, so that Beganovic was classified tenth.