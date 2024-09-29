Freca - Rafael Camara is the 2024 champion!

Maranello 29 September 2024

Rafael has clinched this year’s Formula Regional european title with one round remaining, thanks to a third and a fourth place finish in Barcelona this weekend. Tuukka Taponen second in Race 1, was out of luck in Race 2

Maranello, 29 September 2024 – Going into the Barcelona weekend, Rafael Camara had one clear goal: “I want to wrap things up in Montmelo and enjoy the final round in Monza.” The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s 19 year old Brazilian tackled the two races with one eye on the championship standings. He finished third in the first race and then clinched the title by coming home fourth in the second one, having picked up 27 points. He is the third driver from the Maranello academy to win this title in the six years that the series has existed. Previous winners were Gianluca Petecof in 2020 and Dino Beganovic in 2022. From the nine rounds and 18 races run to date, Camara is on 266 points, 60 more than second placed James Wharton. With a second place in Race-1, Tuukka Taponen is on 196 and will be aiming to overtake Wharton in Monza on 26 and 27 October in his rookie season. The 17-year-old Finn had to retire from Race-2, blameless in a collision right after the start.



Race-1. Camara was second on the dirty side of the grid, which allowed Taponen from third to overtake him off the line. The Safety Car came out from the end of the opening lap to the third, after which there were no changes in the top three, with James Wharton leading a trio made up of Taponen, Camara and Brando Badoer. That left ten exciting laps to the chequered flag, with Rafael trying several times to get ahead of Tuukka, while having to fend off an aggressive Badoer. The positions settled only on the final lap with Taponen and Camara back on the podium after a difficult weekend in Spielberg.



Race-2. Second fastest in qualifying in Group A meant Camara was fourth on the grid, but Taponen (sixth in Group B) was way down in 11th spot. When the lights went out, Rafael stayed fourth, but Taponen was very unlucky to be involved in a collision with Matteo De Palo and Ruiqi Liu. Tuukka was hit going into turn 1, ending up in the run off area, his car too damaged to continue. After three laps behind the Safety Car, the race resumed with James Wharton leading and Camara fourth, which was enough to ensure he is this year’s champion. The Brazilian was not taking any risks, managing his race to the chequered flag.

Rafael Camara - Formula Regional European Champion

I’m very, very happy! It’s been a really great season, winning the title in this fantastic weekend. After a difficult time in the previous round in Spielberg, we were front runners again. We have worked very well this year, right from pre-season testing and then race after race, everyone pulling together and with great team spirit. It was nice to experience the season with this atmosphere, and I want to thank my engineer and mechanics who were all very professional and great people to work with. I’m really happy to have won this title, which is also down to all the work back in Maranello with everyone at the Academy. After three seasons, I wanted to give something back, starting with this victory which I hope is just the first of many. Now I’m going to enjoy this moment for a while and I think we will all enjoy the final round in Monza where we can be a bit more relaxed.

Jock Clear - Head of Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy

Huge congratulations to Rafa and to Prema on sealing the championship today in Barcelona, with two races remaining. Rafa’s dominance in the early part of the season set the foundations for this championship and his maturity and calmness on the tough weekends have confirmed his place as a thoroughly worthy champion. On behalf of everyone at SFDA and the wider Ferrari family, well done Rafa!