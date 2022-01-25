Formula Regional Asia: two podiums for Leclerc at Yas Marina

In the first round of the Formula Regional Asia series, the Monegasque secured two third places and one fifth and is second in the standings. Beganovic also finished in the points.

The 2022 season got underway in Abu Dhabi for Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic. The Yas Marina circuit hosted the first round of the Formula Regional Asia series, which boasted a quality field of 26 drivers. Leclerc was renewing his acquaintance with this formula and there were plenty of positives to take away from the weekend which sees him in second place in the championship after the first three races.

Two podiums. 21-year-old Leclerc was third in the first two races, rounding things off with a fifth place in Race 3. “With two podiums and a lot of points, this was a positive weekend overall although my qualifying was affected by a suspension problem,” commented Arthur. “But my race pace was good enough to make up ground in all three races. We can still improve for the coming rounds and in the next one in Dubai, I think we can take to the track knowing that anything is possible.”

Dino. Dino Beganovic went well in Race 1, starting sixth and taking the chequered flag in fifth place. In Race 2, the Swede got off to an attacking start but a collision with another car while fighting not far from the podium places, meant he had to retire. That had a knock-on effect on Race 3, as Beganovic had a five-place grid penalty, which dropped him back to the sixth row. Dino tried several times to move up the order, but in the mid-field, the opportunity was not really there and he had to settle for 11th place. “It wasn’t the easiest of weekends,” commented Beganovic. “I continued to fight even though my top speed was not great, but overall, I’m not unhappy with my performance over the weekend. I think we deserved more than we managed to get in the end, but unfortunately a bit of bad luck came our way. We will continue to work in the coming races as this was only the first round and there’s a long way to go.’

Next round. There’s not long to wait to see the cars again, as Dino and Arthur tackle the second round this coming weekend at the Dubai Autodrome.