The 16 year old Australian is racing in Germany this weekend in the fourth round of the ADAC series.

This weekend’s ADAC Formula 4 championship marks the start of the second part of the season, after a break that began at the end of June. Racing takes place on the Nurburgring’s “sprint” track layout and then from 19 to 21 August, the series moves on to the Lausitzring. James Wharton will be the sole Ferrari Driver Academy representative, as this event was not on Maya Weug’s schedule, while Rafael Camara is at home with Covid-19.

Ever-present. Wharton has taken part in all rounds of the ADAC championship, getting on the podium at the opening round in Spa-Francorchamps and finishing in the points a further five times. He is currently seventh in the standings on 56 points, as well as being the third best rookie. Wharton has also raced in all four rounds to date of the Italian Formula 4 championship and finished on the podium at least once out of the three races each weekend. He has only failed to see the chequered flag once. James’ consistency has therefore allowed him to make the most of any opportunities that have come his way in this intensive season.

Programme. The action at the Nurburgring starts on Friday with two free practice sessions followed by qualifying at 17.25. On Saturday, the first race starts at 11.35, with Race 2 on Sunday at 9.55 before the action ends with the third race that gets underway at 17.05.