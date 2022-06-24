Last weekend, Camara, Wharton and Weug were all racing in the Italian series at Spa-Francorchamps and now the FDA trio heads for Zandvoort and Round 3 of the ADAC championship.

It’s a busy time for the Ferrari Driver Academy students currently racing in Formula 4. Last weekend, in Round 3 of the Italian championship at Spa-Francorchamps, Rafael Camara was in great form, the highlight being an incredible climb up the order in Race-3, while James Wharton and Maya Weug also demonstrated clear signs of progress. While waiting for the fourth round, at Vallelunga on 3 July, the three FDA drivers are now in Zandvoort for the third round of the German ADAC series. So far in this championship, Camara has done well, including winning Race-3 at Spa-Francorchamps, along with taking four second place finishes, which puts him second in the standings. Wharton also made it to the podium in the Belgian round, on top of finishing in the points in Hockenheim. Maya Weug did not take part in the last German trip, but is back at Zandvoort, set to confirm her current good form as seen in the Italian championship.

Programme. The ADAC series runs to a timetable very similar to the Italian one. The action in Zandvoort begins on Saturday with two qualifying sessions at 8.15 followed by Race 1 at 15.35. Then on Sunday, Race 2 takes place at 9.20 with the third and final race of the weekend getting underway at 16.30.