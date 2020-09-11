Formula 4 Italia: Dino Beganovic heads to Austria

Dino Beganovic keeps chasing on in the Italian Formula 4 Championship which, for the only time this season, prepares to set camp outside of Italy this weekend. Playing host to round three of the campaign, instead, is Austrian Grand Prix venue of Spielberg. The 16-year-old Beganovic, the youngest member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), delivered a career-first pole position in single-seaters last time out at Imola. Further to that, the Swedish recently completed a promising test at Spielberg, ending up on top of the timesheets for Prema Powerteam. Dino enters the weekend sitting sixth in the Italian F4 standings, just nine points outside the top five. Italy’s Francesco Pizzi currently leads.

Good feeling. “I’ve got a good feeling heading into this weekend,” says Dino Beganovic. “We enjoyed a strong test here not so long ago, and I really like the track. Also, starting on pole at Imola last time out was a nice confidence boost. I always look for new ways to improve both in speed and consistency, and I am excited to continue working on that this weekend in Austria.” The 4.318 km track sits majestically nestled in the Styrian countryside, some two hours from Vienna.

Programme. This weekend’s Italian F4 event kicks off with a brace of practice sessions on Friday, followed by qualifying and the first of three races on Saturday at 8.30 CET and 12.30 respectively. Races two and three complete the meeting on Sunday at 10.30 and 15.30 respectively.