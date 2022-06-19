Formula 4: Camara shines at Spa-Francorchamps

Rafael staged a memorable climb up the order and leads the series thanks to two podium finishes. Wharton also gets in the top 3 and Weug is in the points again.

Rafael Camara had an action-packed weekend at Spa-Francorchamps in the third round of the Italian Formula 4 championship. Having finished second in Race 1 and fourth in Race 2, the Brazilian Ferrari Driver Academy student started race 3 from pole.

However, his engine stalled at the start, dropping him to 34th place, but he staged an unbelievable comeback to finish third. James Wharton finished third in Race 1, while Maya Weug confirmed she is making progress with another top 10 finish. By the end of the third round of the season, Camara still leads the standings on 147 points, with Wharton fourth on 79 and Weug 12th on 20.



Race-1. The opening race at Spa-Francorchamps saw Wharton and Camara start from second and third places respectively, with Weug on the sixth row. The Australian got a great start and took the lead down the Kemmel straight.

James got caught out however, going off at turn 5, dropping to fourth with Camara moving into the lead, which he kept to the fourth lap, when he had to give best to Andrea Kimi Antonelli, joined by Wharton. The two then fought it out to the chequered flag with the positions unchanged. Weug finished 13th and showed a good turn of speed.



Race-2. This was one of the most spectacular races of the season so far. Camara started from second and Wharton from third, with Weug on the eighth row. Camara took the lead on lap 2 going into Les Combes and began a long duel with Antonelli as they traded places for the lead. With three laps to go it was time for the incident that would decide the outcome.

Camara, Antonelli and Alex Dunne all charged into Les Combes, with Camara defending his position, while Antonelli cut through the run-off area to lead but did not give the position back. Dunne made the most of it to go second with Camara fourth. Immediately, the Safety Car came out and the last two laps were run behind it. Wharton was fifth at the chequered flag, while Weug’s persistence was rewarded with tenth place.



Race-3. For the final race of the Spa weekend, Camara started from pole position with Wharton third and Weug 14th. As the lights went out, Rafael stalled and was passed by all the other 36 cars on track. On the opening lap at the Les Combes chicane, Wharton was fighting for the lead and was pushed off the track, ending his race in the run-off area. The Safety Car came out while his car was removed and froze the race for two laps. Camara caught up to the pack in 34th place.

Once the race resumed, Rafael began to make up places and was the quickest driver on track. Lap after lap he delivered a thrilling display for the Belgian crowd and with two laps to go, he closed on team-mate Wurz, who was third. He made his final passing move on the penultimate lap saw him make it to the podium after no fewer than 28 passing moves. Weug was tenth for much of the race and only lost out in the closing laps, crossing the finish line in 15th place.

