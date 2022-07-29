This weekend at the Hungaroring, Arthur is looking to lead the standings, while Oliver is chasing his first win.

So far this year, the Formula 3 championship has seen some very close racing, reflected in the points table. After winning the Silverstone Feature Race and picking up two fourth places at Spielberg, Arthur Leclerc is now just 7 points off the leader and the Monegasque is hoping to move up to the top spot in this the sixth round of the championship. It was here last year, on the outskirts of Budapest, that Leclerc took pole position and finished second in the Feature Race.

First time. This will be Oliver’s first time racing at the Hungaroring and the 17 year old Englishman comes here off the back of a good run that saw him twice finish third, in the Feature Races at Silverstone and Spielberg. He has demonstrated definite progress in qualifying and in terms of race pace. “Oliver’s challenge is to be consistent,” reckons the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “He has made a lot of progress in recent races, in both qualifying and the race. He also went well at Spielberg, in his first wet race in this car. Arthur has all he needs to do well and has already shown that is comfortable at this track. The important thing will be to qualify at the front to have a strong chance of finishing on the podium.”

Programme. The Budapest weekend gets underway with free practice at 9.30 on Friday, followed by qualifying at 15.30. The Sprint Race takes place on Saturday at 11, with the main event, the Feature Race beginning on Sunday at 10.05.