Formula 3 - Camara and Taponen back on track

Maranello 18 February 2025

The two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students will take part in the Formula 3 group test at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, prior to the start of the season in Melbourne.

It’s time to fire up the engines once again as the Formula 3 pre-season test session takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit from 19 to 22 February. Two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students are taking part in the 2025 championship: Rafael Camara, who won last year’s European Formula Regional championship will drive for Trident Racing, while Tuukka Taponen joins forces with ART. Both are rookies in the category, even if Tuukka drove in one F3 race, at Spa-Francorchamps last year.

New car. The three day test will see the new 2025 to 2027 car make its debut. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this test,” commented Camara. “It will be the first opportunity to drive the new car ahead of the season. I’m expecting three busy days as it’s the only test session prior to heading for Melbourne. Therefore, how these tests go will have a significant impact on the first part of the season. We will try to make the most of every minute to learn as much as possible about the new car, when simulating qualifying and over a long run.”

16 rookies. Of the 30 drivers entered, 16 of them are rookies. “Obviously it won’t be easy,” reckoned Rafael. “The Formula 3 championship is very competitive and you can’t leave anything to chance. We don’t have much track time, but it’s the same for everyone, so it’s the sort of challenge I like. I think winter preparation has gone very well, we have tried to prepare every aspect, but as always only the track will tell us if we have worked in the right direction.”

Less than a month to go. The season begins at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit from 14 to 16 March, on the same card as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 2025 season features ten rounds, ending on 7 September at Monza, over the Italian Grand Prix weekend.